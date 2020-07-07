Arkansas Activities Association updates on COVID, playing sports in Fall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Activities Association released an update on COVID-19 and playing sports in the Fall. You can read the update below.

The Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) is preparing to resume activities and athletics this fall in accordance with the regular AAA calendar.

These preparations are contingent upon compliance with all directives as issued by the Governor’s office and the Department of Health.

In collaboration with the NFHS, AAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, Coach’s and Official’s Advisory Committees, and other affiliated activity committees, plans are being formulated to comply with all directives and safely return to participation.

All states contiguous to Arkansas have indicated they are making similar plans to begin as scheduled this Fall. Plans are also being discussed at all levels in regard to adjustments to the calendar if necessary.

Arkansas Activities Association