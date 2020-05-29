Arkansas’ Alumacraft location shutting down, moving to Minnesota

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — A consumer alert. Arkansas’ Alumacraft location is shutting down and moving to St. Peter, Minnesota.

The fishing boat company is consolidating all its operations into one site and will close the Arkadelphia location in phases.

This will affect about 90 employees.

They say their outboard engine business has been greatly impacted by COVID-19, so they’ll discontinue production immediately.

“It was actually pretty shocking, it was not expected we have worked with them a few times about expansion actually. So when we found out the news we were disappointed,” said Saybra Richardson the Communications Director for the Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance.

Richardson doesn’t think this will be a pattern for other companies in the area.