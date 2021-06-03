Arkansas amputee adventurer Jeff Glasbrenner reaches top of the world with Denali summit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas adventurer who is also a below-the-knee amputee just knocked on the door of heaven.

Jeff Glasbrenner left Little Rock on May 10 and reached the top of Denali, the highest peak in North America, on May 30.

Glasbrenner wasn’t sure if he was going to be able to make it because of the weather and the fact he only had four days’ worth of food left.

But on May 29, after sitting in a major storm with 50 to 60 mph winds and temperatures of 30 below, the skies cleared, and he was able to make it to the top of Denali in Alaska.

Glasbrenner told FOX 16 News he had trained for the climb by hiking around the Little Rock area wearing weights while towing two 20-pound tires behind him on ropes, or by climbing up and down Pinnacle Mountain with a heavy backpack.

Summitting Denali brought Glasbrenner one step closer to his goal of the “Explorers Grand Slam,” a grueling challenge of topping the highest peak on each of the seven continents as well as reaching both the North and South Poles.

His latest conquest leaves Glasbrenner with just two more hurdles, visiting the North Pole and climbing the Carstensz Pyramid in Papa, New Guinea.

In addition to his amazing adventuring, Glasbrenner is a three-time Paralympian in wheelchair basketball, a 25-time Ironman finisher and has served consultant on Hollywood films staring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Even with his accolades and accomplishments, Glasbrenner is quick to point out his greatest feat – his family.

“My two gold medals are my kids, Gavin and Grace,” he told FOX 16 News. “So, climbing Everest is cool, it’s fun, but the real pride and the real fun is being a father to them.”

Glasbrenner is expected to return to Little Rock later this week. After some rest and family time, he plans on preparing for his next adventure soon.