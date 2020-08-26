Arkansas approved for additional $300 per week on top of regular unemployment benefit

WASHINGTON- FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Arkansas for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program.

The grant funding will allow the state to provide $300 a week, on top of their regular unemployment benefit, to those unemployed due to COVID-19.

According to a news release, FEMA will work with Governor Asa Hutchinson to implement a system to make the funding available to Arkansas residents.

During a news conference on August 19, Governor Hutchinson warned recipients of the unemployment compensation the state’s system will have to be adjusted, so the enhanced payments will be weeks away.

The governor also warned that federal guidance can change.

On August 8, President Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the pandemic.

To see a list of states previously approved for lost wages assistance, click here.

To learn more about FEMA’s lost wages supplemental payment assistance, click here.

