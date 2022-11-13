LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and this year many ingredients for a holiday meal are expected to set new records due to inflation.

With that in mind, the Arkansas Association of Nigerians held an event to help the central Arkansas community celebrate with a turkey giveaway.

100 birds were distributed this afternoon at the African Heritage House on Geyer Springs.

John Ekeanyanwu from the Arkansas Association of Nigerians said that this event is their way of giving back to the community.

“We are very appreciative of what we have out of this community and we’ve been blessed with so much and this is our own way of also giving back.”

The Arkansas Association of Nigerians is a non-profit association that seeks to promote unity, peace and love among Nigerians and others.