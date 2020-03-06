Arkansas Attorney General files lawsuit against alarm system company

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced her office has filed a lawsuit against Anthem Alarm. According to Rutledge, the Utah-based company and it’s former owners used deceptive door-to-door tactics.

Rutledge said this residential alarm selling company made its money selling safety when it was all a scam. She stepping in by filing a lawsuit to hold this company accountable for taking advantage of people.

Anthem Alarm sold alarm systems for thousands of dollars in Arkansas, according to Rutledge. Court documents said the employees would often go door-to-door and tell people their initial alarm company was either going out of business, lost their license or had been sold to Anthem.

Rutledge said the company would claim to provide services through its own company but then often assign the contract to an out-of-state company and have faulty contracts that would make it nearly impossible to cancel services.

“These Arkansans were misled by Anthem Alarm. So a company that should be protecting Arkansans was actually putting them in jeopardy and taking advantage of them,” Rutledge said. “And that’s why my office filed a lawsuit.”

Rutledge is seeking several civil penalties and it’s former owners. They could face up a $10,000 fine for each violation. Click here to read the full document.