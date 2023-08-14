LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three companies behind Little Rock’s Big Country Chateau apartment complex have been found in contempt following a hearing on Monday.

The ruling comes after the office of Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin sued the owners of Big Country Chateau for violations of the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act for failure to provide water service or safe and livable housing to tenants.

Griffin said that the owners of the apartment complex demonstrate a willful disregard for the court and its authority.

“The owners of Big Country Chateau continue to demonstrate a consistent and willful disregard for the court and its authority throughout this litigation,” Griffin said. “They have refused to provide documents to the Receiver, or even to appear in court when ordered. This is the latest in a string of conduct that disrespects the rule of law.”

According to Griffin, the ruling is a step towards resolving the matter and encouraging the apartment complex’s owners to make amends for their behavior.

“I am hopeful that today’s ruling is a step toward a resolution of this matter and will encourage those behind Big Country Chateau to participate in the legal process and make amends for their detestable behavior against Arkansans,” Griffin said.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cara Connors imposed a $1,000-per-day fine each on Big Country Chateau, LLC, Apex Big Chateau AR, LLC, and Apex Equity Group, LLC for being in contempt of her order to provide documentation to the court-appointed receiver.