Arkansas Baptist College Football Player Killed in Louisiana Shooting

Posted: Dec 25, 2018 10:29 PM CST

Updated: Dec 25, 2018 10:29 PM CST

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. - An Arkansas Baptist College football player was shot and killed in Louisiana, according to a tweet from the team's Assistant Coach.

Thaddeus Watis, 20, was one of two people killed the quadruple shooting that happened late Christmas Eve, according to a release from the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office.

Watis is from Lutcher, LA.

Deputies from the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Lutcher and Gramercy Police Departments responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place near 2176 Main Street in Lutcher around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Two other people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Deputies have not determined a motive for the shooting.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

