Arkansas Baptist College Football Player Killed in Louisiana Shooting

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. - An Arkansas Baptist College football player was shot and killed in Louisiana, according to a tweet from the team's Assistant Coach.

Thaddeus Watis, 20, was one of two people killed the quadruple shooting that happened late Christmas Eve, according to a release from the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office.

Woke up to sad news this morning that one of my players has passed away! I love you Thaddeus, and I’ll see you again one day! Please keep his family, our Players, and Coaches in your prayers! pic.twitter.com/Hx1kN7ljT9 — Ashdone Bailey (@coachbailey_abc) December 25, 2018

Watis is from Lutcher, LA.

Deputies from the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Lutcher and Gramercy Police Departments responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place near 2176 Main Street in Lutcher around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Two other people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Deputies have not determined a motive for the shooting.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.