LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Monday night, a draft opinion was seemingly leaked from the Supreme Court that indicated it would overturn the controversial Roe v. Wade abortion decision from 1973.

The education and research organization, Family Council released a statement Tuesday on the potential overturning.

Family Council President Jerry Cox issued a statement, saying, “It’s incredible to know that the U.S. Supreme Court may be planning to overturn Roe v. Wade. There are people who have dedicated their entire lives to doing exactly that. It appears that when this draft opinion was written in February, a majority of the Court’s nine justices wanted to overturn Roe. The draft opinion says plainly that ‘Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.’”

The release further states if the court reverses the ruling, thousands of unborn babies will be saved from abortion in Arkansas and elsewhere every year. However, Cox notes it is not a “done deal,” as the justices could still change their votes.

“Unfortunately, the fight over abortion is not over. It has entered a different phase. The draft opinion would not end abortion altogether. It would leave the door open for state legislators and Congress to pass their own abortion laws. If the U.S. Supreme Court issues this opinion as its official decision in a few weeks, it will be up to states to decide what abortion laws they want to enact.”

Cox praised Arkansas and its anti-abortion advocates who have worked to prepare the state as it is one of the most anti-abortion in the U.S.

“When this ruling is final, there will be no safer place for women and their unborn children than in Arkansas. Our good, pro-life laws that are already on the books will become enforceable. Under those laws, women will be protected from the harm that abortion causes them, and unborn children will get to live and grow up.”

Cox outlined a few of Arkansas’ laws that will prohibit abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade next month, which includes Amendment 68 and the “trigger law” passed by the state in 2019 that makes abortion illegal, except to save the mother’s life if Roe v. Wade is reversed.

Cox said he does not believe those who advocate for abortion rights in Arkansas will give up if Roe v. Wade is overturned. “I expect groups like Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, and those who profit financially from abortion will work to keep abortion legal in places like California, and they will work to make abortion legal in places like Arkansas.”

The official ruling of Roe v. Wade is expected to take place in late June or early July.