Arkansas Big Buck Classic postponed until further notice due to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Annual Relyance Bank Arkansas Big Buck Classic is postponed until further notice for COVID-19 related reasons.
The event, which has been held on the fourth weekend of January for the past 30 years, was previously moved to March 12-14, 2021 in hopes the pandemic would take a positive turn.
Event officials say, “The Classic staffed worked tirelessly on every option to produce an event that would be acceptable and responsible to all involved while maintaining the mission and integrity of the Big Buck Classic.”
According to event officials, the Big Buck Classic is postponed “out of respect and safety to the hunters, patrons, exhibitors and the great state of Arkansas.”
The Big Buck Classic staff will continue to work on a viable option for 2021.
For updated information, visit the Arkansas Big Buck Classic website, Facebook and Instagram.
