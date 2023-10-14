LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Six Arkansans were recognized over the weekend for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the state and beyond.

The 2023 class of the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame was inducted during the 29th annual ceremony at Robinson Center Music Hall on Saturday night.

The inductees included Rev. Jerry Black, Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman, Curtis Howse, James H. Leary, Harvey P. Wiley Sr. and Judge Joyce Williams Warren.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said those that came before are the reason Black excellence is honored in the state of Arkansas

“We stand to unite, grow and transform, that no matter where you come from, your ZIP code or what you look like or who you love, you stand to have opportunity,” the mayor said. “Yet the Little Rock Nine, and countless others, the names that we may or may not say, is why we’re all here today.”

The event was also hosted by FOX 16 anchor Donna Terrell.

This year, the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation awarded more than $55,000 dollars to 18 organizations throughout the Natural State.