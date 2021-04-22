Arkansas Blood Institute: Blood donations hit lowest level since beginning of pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Blood Institute says there’s an increase in demand right now for blood.

The blood donation center says they, along with blood centers across the nation, are seeing declines in donations.

Doctors say they did not expect to face a blood shortage during the pandemic.

“As a nation, we’re experiencing a shortage of available blood,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “We’ve battled COVID for more than a year, but we could never have expected that these closing months of the pandemic would bring our most critical period of blood need. America is coming back to life, but we just don’t have a stable blood supply, locally or at a national level.”

Health officials are asking people to donate blood as soon as they can.

Donors are also able to donate if they received the COVID-19 vaccine.

A father of a 7-year-old cancer survivor talked about why donating blood is so critical.

“I didn’t fully understand it until my baby was laying there lethargic, not able to really do anything,” said Logan Duvall. “After receiving the blood, within 30 minutes to an hour, he’s up and he’s talking, he’s eating.”

There are numerous ways to schedule a donation appointment. Donors can make an appointment by calling 877-340-8777 or by visiting arkbi.org.