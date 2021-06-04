Arkansas Blood Institute, Magic Springs team up to get blood donors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The need for blood in Arkansas is always constant. In fact, 1,200 donors are needed every day to meet the state’s needs.

“The need for blood is 365 days a year,” Mario Sedlock said.

Sedlock works for the Arkansas Blood Institute. He’s been in the blood banking business for 25 years, but it wasn’t until recently that he learned first-hand just how critical it was to donate blood through his mom’s experience.

“Blood transfusions were an important part of her treatment,” Sedlock said.

The mother of six, grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 20 was diagnosed with a blood disorder about three years ago. Sadly, she passed away last month.

“I’ve been working in blood banking so long and really never had, anybody, myself or my family directly that had any until this time,” Sedlock explained. “It really does help me to better appreciate the work that’s done every day when people that didn’t even know my mom were coming in to donate blood to make sure that when she needed it it was available.”

Every two seconds someone needs blood. That’s why the Arkansas Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive at the Outlets of Little Rock this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ABI recommends you block off an hour of your time to donate. Everyone who donates at the blood drive or in June will get a free t-shirt and one free entry to Magic Springs Theme & Water Park.