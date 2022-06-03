LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive this weekend that can not only save lives, but also send donors to Magic Springs.

According to the Arkansas Blood Institute, patients in area hospitals have needs 365 days a year and someone needs blood every three seconds. Blood donated to the non-profit center is provided to patients in over 40 area hospitals including major medical centers in Little Rock.

According to the Arkansas Blood Institute, all blood types are needed, but those with Type O-negative blood are especially encouraged to donate.

The Magic Springs Theme & Water Park blood drive will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Dave & Busters location on Bass Pro Parkway.

Arkansas Storm Team meteorologist Alex Libby will also be at the blood drive on Saturday encouraging donors.

Donors who give blood at the event on Saturday will receive a limited-edition t-shirt and a voucher for one free admission to Magic Springs.

In addition, those who donate blood at this event will also be entered for a chance to win a Magic Springs Family Adventure prize pack that comes with four season passes to Magic Springs, four single use meal passes and four concert tickets to a Magic Springs concert of their choice.

Appointments can be made online at ArkBI.org or by calling 1-877-340-8777, walk-ins are welcomed also.