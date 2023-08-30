Hearts of Our Heros display at Arkansas State Capitol through Sept. 8, 2023.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A temporary display at the Arkansas Capitol is a chance for families to pay tribute to those they have lost.

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston said in a statement that the display titled “Artistic Expression Through Grief: Hearts of our Heroes,” pays tribute to fallen soldiers. It is sponsored by Hearts of Our Heroes, a nonprofit organization providing long-term support to families of fallen military service members.

Many of the art pieces on display were made and/or donated by survivors.

Thurston said the exhibit is an opportunity to work with a family and veterans organization.

“We are proud to work with military, veteran, and family support organizations at the Capitol,” he said. “They represent the best of us and we want them to know they are always welcome here.”

The exhibit will remain on display in the Capitol’s fourth-floor gallery until Sept. 8. The Hearts of Our Heros Gala will follow on Sept. 9 in Cabot.