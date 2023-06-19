LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Visitors to the Arkansas Capitol in Little Rock will have a chance to view the history of the nation’s first law enforcement agency.

The exhibit will feature the history of the U.S. Marshals Service, Secretary of State John Thurston’s office said in a statement. The exhibit will feature Marshals who first brought law and order to Arkansas.

The display on the Capitol’s fourth-floor gallery features artifacts from the agency’s history, including antique firearms and wanted posters from long ago.

The Marshals Service, first signed into existence by President George Washington, continues its operations in its original role of protecting the federal judiciary and witness security. It also is responsible for the confinement and transportation of federal prisoners.

Secretary of States office exhibit on the US Marshals service in Arkansas. The exhibit is located on the 4th floor of the Arkansas State Capitol. (Photo courtesy Sec. of State’s office.)

Thurston said the exhibit would encourage and inform visitors.

“The new U.S. Marshals Museum will be a showcase for Arkansas, encouraging tourism and serving as a true educational experience for those interested in our nation’s history,” he said. “We are proud to partner with them on this exhibit at the Capitol.”

The display will be in place until Aug. 21.