Arkansas caregiver convicted of adult abuse

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the criminal conviction of Terance Logan, an adult caregiver, who worked at a state facility in Clark County. Video evidence showed Logan hitting a patient with intellectual disabilities multiple times in the face. The victim was knocked to the floor and sustained multiple injuries including a cut to his chin, scalp hematoma and damage to his nose.

“I will not tolerate violence and abuse against our most vulnerable Arkansans,” Attorney General Rutledge said. “When you entrust a family member with caregivers, the health and safety of your loved one is the highest priority and Terance Logan violated that trust.”

Logan was a residential care technician with the Human Development Center in Arkadelphia at the time of the incident. He pleaded guilty to one count of abuse of adults and was sentenced to 120 days in the county jail, 5 years of probation and a $1000 fine plus court costs. Logan was also ordered to complete an anger management program.

The Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit prosecuted this case in cooperation with the Ninth East Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Dan Turner.

To report caregiver abuse, negligence or maltreatment, please contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office at (800) 482-8982 or at ArkansasAG.gov.