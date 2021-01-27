Arkansas caterer puts kitchen on wheels after large events were canceled due to COVID-19

BENTON, Ark— Restaurants have been hit hard during the pandemic, but what about catering companies who strictly make their profits off large events?

Vibrant Occasions Catering has supplied food for some of the biggest weddings and corporate events in Arkansas since 2002.

However, business tanked for months after the pandemic hit in March 2020 and continued to get worse following the holiday surge of COVID-19 cases.

“We went from a record year the year before to almost nothing,” said Serge Krikorian, co-owner of Vibrant Occasions Catering.

Krikorian says during the first three months of the pandemic, they saw no income.

“It really is devastating,” said Krikorian.

He says they came up with the idea of creating a food truck to generate income last year, but finally pulled the trigger after corporate Christmas events were canceled amid the surge.

“When this happened, we had to do something. What can we do that will be able to sustain us in the meantime,” questioned Krikorian.

They put their business on wheels and created a food truck called “Our Mobile Kitchen.”

Krikorian now takes the truck to cities across central Arkansas.

“We have gone to Little Rock, obviously we are here in Bryant. We are in Benton a couple of times a week,” said Krikorian.

He says so far, they have seen success in generating income with the truck and plan to keep it around once big events pick back up.

If you would like to see where “Our Mobile Kitchen” will pop up next, click HERE.