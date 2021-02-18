Arkansas ‘caveman’ accused in Capitol riot indicted on seven federal charges

WASHINGTON – A Conway man accused in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 has now been indicted on seven federal charges.

Peter Francis Stager was one of three participants at the riot indicted in this latest round of federal charges.

Court documents show Stager now faces the following federal charges:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Assaulting, Resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon

Civil disorder

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.

Stager is being held in federal custody without bond.