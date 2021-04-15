Arkansas celebrates National Telecommunicators Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – April 11th through the 17th is National Telecommunicators Week, a time to honor our public safety experts who work behind the scenes.

Public safety telecommunicators include 9-1-1 call takers and dispatchers who work with law enforcement, such as LRPD, the Sheriff’s Office, and ASP.

They’re the first voice a caller hears in some of the worst moments of their life, the “calm in the chaos”, and this week is dedicated to remembering their service to Arkansas communities.

For LRPD Commnications Dispatcher Charles Ley and his team, this yearly recognition is a good reminder of the difference they make.

“We’re kind of tucked away in a room,” Ley said. “A lot of people don’t know…they don’t think about who they’re actually talking to on 9-1-1, but it feels good to know that we’re recognized, and our work doesn’t go unnoticed.”

April is also National 9-1-1 Education Month. For more info on LRPD’s Communications Division, click HERE.

To learn more about LRPD’s Smart 9-1-1 program and to sign up, click HERE.