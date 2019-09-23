Arkansas Children’s announces $500,000 gift to Support the campaign for a “Healthier Tomorrow”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas Children’s Foundation Board member Belinda Shults has given an additional $500,000 to the Belinda H. and Robert L. Shults Endowed Chair in Injury Prevention at Arkansas Children’s. This endowment supports the continued work of the Arkansas Children’s Injury Prevention Center through education and advocacy for the safety of children across Arkansas.

“Belinda has a rich history of service to Arkansas Children’s. Her leadership as foundation board member and past president of the ACH Auxiliary are just two examples,” said Fred Scarborough, chief development officer for Arkansas Children’s and president of Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Belinda is a stalwart advocate for the work of the injury prevention center. She’s made herself a student of the process–becoming informed and engaged as a leading champion for children through injury prevention.”

Endowed chairs provide Arkansas Children’s the ability to recruit top leaders in the medical field who can provide the best care for patients. An endowed chair remains one of the highest honors Arkansas Children’s can bestow on its most distinguished physicians. Those named to a chair are among the most highly regarded scientists, practitioners and professors in their fields.

“Supporting Arkansas Children’s is one of the best investments one can make,” said Belinda Shults. “I’m proud to know this gift will support the mission of Arkansas Children’s in perpetuity.”

Since 2015, the Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow has secured more than $200 million in gifts towards a $250 million investment to deliver on our promise of unprecedented child health for children in Arkansas. This gift listed above is included in that total.

Arkansas Children’s Foundation Board Chair, Charlie Whiteside and his wife Cappy are the 2019 chairs for The Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow.

Arkansas Children’s invites you to be a champion for children in our state and make a gift to support statewide initiatives. Your generous support will help deliver on the promise of a healthier tomorrow for the children of Arkansas. Join us and make your gift today at giving.archildrens.org or by calling 888.880.7491

Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow

By most national measures, Arkansas is one of the least healthy states ranking 40 out of 50 states in child health and well-being. Arkansas Children’s envisions a healthier tomorrow for all 710,000 children in Arkansas—for both our patients and the children who will never walk through the doors of Arkansas Children’s.

Since 2015, the Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow has secured more than $200 million in gifts towards a $250 million goal:

In 2015, Arkansas Children’s invested in two new 76-D Sikorsky Angel One helicopters with the capabilities to reach a child anywhere in the state in 55 minutes. Since 1978, the Angel One Transport team has transported the most critically ill and injured patients to Arkansas Children’s and helped establish a statewide network of care for children in Arkansas.

Arkansas Children’s Dental Outreach programs are providing care to children across the state. Four full-service mobile dental vans serve children in need of root canals, cavity fillings, extractions and crowns. School-based programs provide oral health education, dental sealants and screenings to more than 8,000 students annually. To date, the mobile dental vans and the dental sealant program have provided $13 million in preventive oral health services for children since 2009.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital has the state’s only level IV NICU. In 2016, ACH announced the creation of the Arkansas Children’s Nursery Alliance to support hospitals around the state to provide children the care they need close to home. Since the program’s inception, the nursery alliance has established alliances with Conway Regional in Conway, CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado and Ashley County Medical in Crossett.

In 2016, Arkansas Children’s established the David M. Clark Center for Safe and Healthy Children, a place dedicated to the care and treatment of neglected and abused children and their families. The center is a single, safe place for children to receive medical, psychological and social health services, and by providing outpatient medical evaluations for children through the Rice Medical Clinic, Family Treatment Program and Team for Children at Risk.

In 2017, the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Southwest Little Rock Clinic opened. Staffed with bilingual physicians and nurses, the clinic provides general pediatric and preventative care to families in the region. Arkansas Children’s Hospital clinics in Jonesboro and West Little Rock also provide primary care to children in the state.