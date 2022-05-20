LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Children’s Hospital Auxiliary has announced a $1.4 million donation to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in support of expert pediatric care for children and families of Arkansas.

According to the ACH Auxiliary, the organization has raised more than $1 million annually in support of the hospital.

The ACH Auxiliary was founded in 1967 and since then, they have helped raise funs for the ACH through annual initiatives like the Holiday Card Project, Miracle Ball, a la Carte, ACHievers, Playaway Gift Shop and the Race for a Healthier Tomorrow.

“The ACH Auxiliary is so proud to support Arkansas Children’s Hospital,” Ashley Parker, 2022 ACH Auxiliary president said. “The past few years have brought a number of challenges, but we are incredibly thankful for our donors, members and leaders who help support the mission of making children better today and healthier tomorrow.”

Funds received by the ACH Auxiliary’s annual gift go to support programs and services at the hospital including child abuse and prevention services, Arkansas Children’s Research Institute, and the Palliative Care Program.

“We are grateful for the ACH Auxiliary’s commitment to Arkansas Children’s Hospital,” Fred Scarborough, president of the Arkansas Children’s Foundation stated. “The Auxiliary’s devoted work, incredible ability to fundraise, and passionate volunteerism is inspiring and plays a critical role in Arkansas Children’s long-standing commitment to provide healthcare to the children of Arkansas.”

For more information on the ACH Auxiliary, or to become a member, visit their website.