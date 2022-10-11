LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Children’s Hospital Auxiliary hosted its fourth Race for a Healthier Tomorrow event Saturday, raising more than $45,000.

Officials with the Arkansas Children’s Hospital stated that the proceeds from the event will go toward supporting expert pediatric care at the hospital. Hospital officials also noted that more than 630 racers registered for the event.

The event included a 5K race and 1-mile walk. Officials stated that that the 5K race route took runners past Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where racers cheered and waved to the patients and healthcare workers.

According to its website, the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Auxiliary is still taking donations. To donate, visit Support.ARChildrens.org.