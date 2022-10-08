LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Runners gathered at the Arkansas State Capitol Saturday morning for a good cause.

The Arkansas Children’s Hospital auxiliary and community volunteers hosted the family-friendly timed 5k race and family walk.

For Jay Taylor and Jennifer Carr of the Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the purpose of the event is to contribute to the hospital.

“This is one way we can contribute as employees. We can do something for the hospital. This was a nice little run, a beatuful day a perfect day.loved it”

Arkansans from all four corners were invited to participate in the physical race, or as a virtual runner, or with a personal online fundraising page.