Arkansas Children’s, WGU announce educational partnership

Little Rock, Ark. (News Release) – Western Governors University (WGU) today announced a new partnership with Arkansas Children’s to provide access to high-quality educational opportunities that support the work of the hospital and educational goals of its employees.

Arkansas Children’s is the only hospital system in the state solely dedicated to caring for children and is a Level 1 Trauma Center. The system includes two hospitals, a pediatric research institute, foundation, clinics, and education and outreach.

“WGU has built strong relationships with organizations and healthcare institutions across the United States,” WGU Regional Vice President Steven Johnson said. “We are very excited to be an Arkansas Children’s academic partner offering employees an online, innovative, and accredited pathway to professional development.”

Along with an employee tuition reimbursement offered by Arkansas Children’s, the partnership offers value-added benefits, such as exclusive scholarships, flexible, competency-based education and affordable flat-rate tuition of approximately $6,300 per year for most programs.

Additionally, WGU Texas will provide:

A unique landing page URL for employees and promote this opportunity through printed materials, social media, on-site presentations and other channels.

Access to WGU career services, resources and events, and lunch and learn presentations offered by Arkansas Children’s.

Employees can apply for free, waiving the $65 application fee.

Employees are eligible for special scholarships, including the WGU Healthcare Partners Fund Scholarship, valued up to $2,500.

More information is available to Arkansas Children’s employees through the WGU landing page wgu.edu/ARchildrens .