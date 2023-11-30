LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Choral Society will bring in the Christmas season with its 95th annual performance of Handel’s Messiah.

The community chorus will perform at Calvary Baptist Church Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. The church is located at 5700 Cantrell Road.

The performance will include a Christmas portion, Passion portion and Easter portion, ending with “Hallelujah Chorus.” According to their website, the ACS will have two soloists this year and a performance with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for regular admission are $20 and student admission is $15. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at LovetoSing.org.