LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s lights – camera- action in central Arkansas this weekend.

The Arkansas Cinema Society is gearing up for its annual curated event, Filmland 2023.

The event that celebrates all things cinema will take place at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock. Filmland will feature acclaimed filmmakers from across the world.

To kick things off, the Cinema Society will host a Q&A with director, writer and Arkansas native Jeff Nichols on Thursday.

This weekend Nichols will be talking about his journey from Little Rock to the big screen and premiering his new film “The Bikeriders.”

“It’s really fulfilling. and it’s really exciting,” Nichols said. “Not to mention, how we’re going to get to screen it in this beautiful building in a theater that I have yet to walk inside.”

Filmland 2023 officially kicks off on Saturday.

For ticket information, please visit ArkansasCinemaSociety.org.