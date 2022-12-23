GREENBRIER, Ark. – The curtains are closed for Piccolo Zoppé only for now with these frigid temperatures.

Piccolo Zoppé Circus dates back to 1842, and originated in Italy, and has been passed down through family generations. Now, in the state of Arkansas at “Glisten in Greenbrier”.

Tosca Zoppé, the owner, said “the temperatures are just way too low.”

But don’t fret – all performers, including the furry ones, are safe and warm.

“We decided to cancel the shows”, Zoppé said.

While fun is had by all – Zoppé says safety is their first priority.

“We have to protect the animals, we have to protect the artist, and we have to protect the audience” she said.

But with temps on the rise — Piccolo Zoppé says the show will go on.

“They’re gonna see aerialists, they’re gonna see me standing on a horse jumping over fire, they’re gonna see dogs” Zoppé said.

They say it’s a much more intimate experience, with crowd interaction.

Piccolo Zoppé is rescheduling its missed shows. You can catch a show from December 24 to the 1st of January. More dates will be added if there’s a demand.

To purchase your tickets, visit their website at piccolozoppe.com.