Arkansas commits $10 million to enhanced student WiFi access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that the state will allocate $10 million for WiFi access points for students across Arkansas as learning moves increasingly online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will come from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund provided under the federal CARES Act.

The funds will provide approximately 20,000 devices with up to 24 months of high-speed unlimited data and will come at no cost to families or students, Hutchinson said.

The 20,000 devices will be cellular WiFi ‘hotspots,’ the governor later clarified.

Hutchinson said that so far, AT&T and T-Mobile have signed up as vendors with a potential third yet-to-be-announced.

The governor said the money would allocated to schools based on per-student population.