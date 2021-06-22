Arkansas company presents plans of outdoor entertainment venue on Majestic Hotel grounds in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Seven years after it burned down, the site of the iconic Majestic Hotel could soon see new life. An Arkansas company presented plans of an outdoor entertainment venue to the Hot Springs Board of Directors.

The Majestic Hotel caught fire in 2014 and was demolished in 2016. In the last five years, the property has sat stagnant.

“Something needs to happen,” Hot Springs Resident John Stobaugh said.

Stobaugh said every time he looks at the empty field, he can only think one thing.

“There’s just so much untapped potential for this spot for this location,” Stobaugh said.

That potential could soon turn to progress as the city is considering a proposal from R.A. Wilson Enterprises.

“An outdoor entertainment experience,” Owner Rick Wilson said.

Wilson laid out his plans for the Majestic Entertainment Pavillion where about 6,000 people can come watch their favorite artists, plays and other acts take the stage. It would be similar to the one in Rogers and Little Rock.

“I was just there Sunday seeing Jamie Johnson and Whiskey Meyers,” Stobaugh said.

He said it would be nice to see those same bands in his own backyard.

“Be able to come right down the road and see some music like that,” Stobaugh said.

Sitting just off Central Avenue, it would also have a huge impact into downtown business.

“You’re going to go by restaurants and bars and little boutiques and it’s just great,” Stobaugh said.

While he hopes the proposal gets the golden ticket, he said no matter what it’s time for something new to take the Majestic’s place.

“We’re doing great things all over Hot Springs and this may be next on the list,” Stobaugh said.

Most of the questions from the board centered around parking which is already an issue in downtown.

Wilson said he’s spoken to all the owners of parking lots in the area as well as plans to have shuttle busses and a partnership with Uber and Lyft. He also had a parking study done. The board will vote on the proposal July 6th.