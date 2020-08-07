Arkansas corruption scandal duo released from prison early

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two major figures involved in an Arkansas public corruption scandal have been released from federal prison to home confinement or a halfway house despite having significant time left on their sentences.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Friday that the federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that it had Milton “Rusty” Cranford, and Oren Paris III on its own accord, rather than at the direction of federal judges.

The bureau has been under orders from Attorney General William Barr to release nonviolent offenders who meet certain criteria in order to ease burdens on the prison system during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cranford and Paris will remain under the supervision of the Bureau of Prisons until their sentences are complete.