ARKANSAS COUNTY –An investigation is underway into the death of a 3-year-old boy in Arkansas County.

According to investigators, deputies were called to a home in the southern part of the county, near Dewitt Wednesday afternoon.

#BREAKING: Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office: Investigation underway after three-year-old found unresponsive outside home near DeWitt. The boy died at hospital. Cause of death unknown. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/LRTer5YEea — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) July 28, 2022

Deputies found the child unresponsive outside of the home. He was then taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators now are trying to determine the cause of death.