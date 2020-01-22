Arkansas couple arrested after domestic incident leads to discovery of drugs, officials say

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – A local man has been arrested, along with his girlfriend after a domestic disturbance.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says it happened Tuesday afternoon at a home on State Highway 178 West in the Midway area.

The BCSO says it received a report from a third party that a woman had been battered and was being kept from leaving the house.

When deputies arrived, they noted evidence of a minor injury to the woman, which she said had been caused by her boyfriend. She also told them that when she tried to call 9-1-1 for help he took the phone away from her.

The man, identified as William S. Malone, 35, has been charged with Domestic Battery and other charges noted below.

The BCSO says that while Malone was being taken to jail, another deputy that stayed behind to take statements stepped on something on the floor. The object was found to be a prescription pill bottle with a glass smoking pipe attached to it. The bottle and the pipe contained what appeared to be methamphetamine residue on them and a small amount of meth was then found in a box nearby.

At that point, the woman, identified as Alexandria Nell Hoffman, 32, was also placed in custody. She is charged with Possession of Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, both felonies.

In addition to Domestic Battery, the charges filed against Malone also include: Possession of Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, both felonies; along with False Imprisonment in the Second Degree and Interference with Emergency Communications, both misdemeanors.

Malone posted $5,000 bond and was released from custody with a court date of Jan. 23 in Baxter County Circuit Court. He was also issued a No Contact Order to prevent him from returning to the home or from having any contact with Hoffman.

She is being held in lieu of $2,500 bond and will appear before the Circuit Court to answer on Jan. 23.