Arkansas Court Reporting Academy working to fill shortage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The court reporter industry continues to see a nationwide shortage with a gap of more than 11,000 predicted by 2023.

The Arkansas Court Reporting Academy is working to fill that gap. We first told you about the shortage a little under a year ago, but there’s been an even bigger need for court reporters here in Arkansas recently.

As people start to retire frequently, substitutes are harder to find.

“We were already experiencing statewide and nationwide shortages due to other court reporters retiring and not enough coming in to fill their seats,” Director of Arkansas Court Reporting Academy, Heather Pierce said.

Due to a high demand for court reporters, many of those left in the business have had to spread themselves thin.

“We’ve seen some reporters, of different parts of the state at times get apartments for during the week,” Pierce said.

There was already a back log for court cases prior to the pandemic, now even more has been added to their work load.

Pierce is working to get more people interested in the position.



“Really what we look for is just a honestly, a good attitude, somewhat knowledgeable of how to put a sentence together,” Pierce said.

Pierce also said that the position requires a high school diploma or a GED, and they help train everyone to be prepared for the position. They even have new tools where you won’t be required to write everything out.

Court reporters are responsible for keeping things on the record during court hearings and other legal proceedings.

They are required in the court room and with such a big back log they need help.



“There are other things that are coming into play as far as new covid legal cases that are coming up, we’re just trying to get a head start,” Pierce said.

Usually the academy would recruit with students in the classroom and at other events but with the pandemic it’s been difficult.

For more information on the position and how to apply click HERE.