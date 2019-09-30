Arkansas Crime Watch: Bodycam video played at Guyger trial, homeless & accused of rape, burglar ransacks carport, violent crime near U-A Little Rock

On Sunday’s, September 29th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

MISTAKE OR MURDER

An emotional Amber Guyger takes the stand. Hear her testimony at 1:29.

Bodycam video captures the chaotic moments after Guyger fatally shoots a Harding University graduate. How the ‘Mistake of Fact’ defense will come into play at 2:12.

HOMELESS AND ACCUSED OF RAPE

He’s accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in her room on more than on occasion. The encounter he had with the victim’s mother at 8:10.

BURGLAR RANSACKS CARPORT

He spent eight hours going through a couple’s personal belongings in their carport. Watch the criminal in action at 9:46.

VIOLENT CRIME CREEPS UP NEAR U-A LITTLE ROCK

The year isn’t even over and already violent crime is up compared to last year. The concern students have once they step off campus at 12:15.

