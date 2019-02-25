Local News

Arkansas Crime Watch: No-knock warrants, teacher taser case, 70+ guns stolen

On Sunday, February 24th's episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Mitch McCoy discusses no-knock search warrants. It's been the hot topic of conversation across the city and country as Little Rock faces a lawsuit and Houston Police say they are getting rid of no-knock warrants altogether. Watch what leaders of the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police have to say about it at the 00:50 mark.

Nearly a hundred guns have been stolen from an Arkansas hardware store. Watch the surveillance footage to see if you can recognize the burglar at the 6:30 mark.

An Arkansas teacher is accused of allowing a student to allegedly tase another student in class. Is he still on the job? Find out at the 09:09 mark.

A Pine Bluff family doesn't understand why their loved one's murder has not been solved yet. Watch why they think the police messed up the investigation at the 11:13 mark.

The Mug of the Week goes to a man that needed help holding his head up. See it at the 14:34 mark.

