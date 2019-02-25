Arkansas Crime Watch: No-knock warrants, teacher taser case, 70+ guns stolen Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

On Sunday, February 24th's episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Mitch McCoy discusses no-knock search warrants. It's been the hot topic of conversation across the city and country as Little Rock faces a lawsuit and Houston Police say they are getting rid of no-knock warrants altogether. Watch what leaders of the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police have to say about it at the 00:50 mark.

Nearly a hundred guns have been stolen from an Arkansas hardware store. Watch the surveillance footage to see if you can recognize the burglar at the 6:30 mark.

An Arkansas teacher is accused of allowing a student to allegedly tase another student in class. Is he still on the job? Find out at the 09:09 mark.

A Pine Bluff family doesn't understand why their loved one's murder has not been solved yet. Watch why they think the police messed up the investigation at the 11:13 mark.

The Mug of the Week goes to a man that needed help holding his head up. See it at the 14:34 mark.

