SELMA, Alabama — Arkansans from all four congressional districts are touring historic sites throughout the southeast as a part of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission’s annual pilgrimage to Selma.

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission is hosting the forty Arkansas delegates.

The delegation includes students from historically black colleges and universities specifically Shorter College, members from Little Rock School District, and Mayor Jerry Jackson from the City of Harrison, Arkansas.

The Dream Keeper Civil Rights Tour has made stops at the National Civil Rights Museum, as well as the site of 1963 Birmingham bombing.

From DuShun Scarbrough, Executive Director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission:



“Each year, the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, selects individuals from all four congressional districts to participate with thousands from across the country in the “Bloody Sunday” Reenactment and Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

This annual event in Selma, Alabama, commemorates “Bloody Sunday,” which occurred March 7, 1965, when a group of about 525 African American demonstrators gathered at Browns

Chapel to demand the right to vote. Two weeks later, the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. and 3,200 civil rights protesters marched the 49 miles from Selma to the state capital, Montgomery—an event that prompted Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act.

Every year on the first weekend in March, the Bridge Crossing Jubilee commemorates both the bloody confrontation at the Pettus Bridge and the March from Selma to Montgomery that followed.”

The delegates briefly observed a moment of silence at a stop outside the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, formerly the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in 1968.

“We remember the contributions, the martyrs whose blood was shed along with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the fight for Civil Rights. As the National Civil Rights Museum has been a partner in educating Arkansans, about the Civil Rights movement and the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., which is our ultimate goal, we certainly had to stop at the Museum to pay our respects,” says DuShun Scarbrough, Executive

Director.

The next stop was the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama where four little girls lost their lives in a bombing that ripped through the church on Sunday, September 15, 1963.

“We had an overwhelming response from our AfricanAmerican history program in February 2022 where we featured Sarah Collins Rudolph, known as the fifth girl and survivor of that bombing that killed her sister, Addie Mae Collins,” says Scarbrough. Additional stops along the Dream Keepers Civil Rights Tour include the hometown of Jimmy Lee Jackson, Voting Rights Highway U.S. Route 80, and the Equal Justice Institute in Montgomery, Alabama.

“Harrison, Arkansas is working with the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission to build their image after being labeled as “The Most Racist Town in America” and a “Sundown Town.

It has been great working with Harrison since 2012.

They’re working hard to change this image which has hovered over them for years. It is a beautiful town, with welcoming residents who value and embrace the King legacy of building the “Beloved Community,” says Scarbrough.



The delegates will participate in the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma, Alabama on Sunday to commemorate the marches for voting rights.

“We are a nonpartisan agency. This is an election year; it is important to reignite our passion for voting and voter education and connect the youth attendees with the history and the martyrs who lost their lives for the importance of voting.

These opportunities were not always available to us as African Americans.

This is also an opportunity to honor the King legacy and commemorate the Voting Rights act of 1965 with a multicultural delegation from Arkansas,” says Scarbrough.

Statement from Jerome Green, President of Shorter College:

“Shorter College is proud to send a delegation of student leaders to attend the historic “Bloody Sunday” commemoration in Selma.

This activity gives our students exposure to the living history of our nation and the issues that have shaped our democracy in the quest for a more perfect Union.

As a result of this activity, these students of today will become better equipped to be our leaders of tomorrow.”