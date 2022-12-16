LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As reported earlier this week, disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried made multiple political donations in the state of Arkansas, including to the state’s Democratic party.
Authorities arrested Bankman-Fried in the Bahamas this week and he is facing charges related to wire fraud, money laundering, campaign finance fraud and other financial crimes.
Bankman-Fried reportedly spent around $4 million this last election cycle, including a nearly $10,000 donation to the Democratic Party of Arkansas.
Democratic Party of Arkansas chairman Grant Tennille said they are waiting to hear from the court or a court-appointed trustee for guidance on what to do with the money.
Tennille said that the goal is to keep the money from going back to Bankman-Fried.
Republican Senator John Boozman’s campaign received a $5.800 donation from Bankman-Fried.
Federal Exchange Commission reports show that money was then donated to the University of Arkansas for a scholarship fund.