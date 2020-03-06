Arkansas Department of Corrections officials and lawmakers discuss prison budget

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A day after the governor proposed his $5.8 billion budget ahead of the fiscal session, Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) Secretary Wendy Kelley briefed lawmakers on the strides taken by the department.

The governor’s budget includes a $2.6 million increase for the ADC.

The department plans to use that money to open up more beds, but also to cover other ongoing improvements from department consolidation, human resources efficiency, the opening of beds and mental health services among others.

Kelley said across the board, success can be attributed to one thing.

“The biggest thing that has come from all this is the improved communication,” said Kelley. “We are working together, meeting together. I’m blessed to have the people I do. It is truly a great thing.”

One thing State Senator Bob Ballinger wanted to be addressed was ADC employees receiving overtime pay in a timely manner, rather than over a long period of time.

Kelley said she was willing to look at it, given the funding was now available.