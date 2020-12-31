Arkansas Department of Corrections on “lockdown” due to COVID-19 cases

NORTH LITTLE ROCK – All Department of Corrections facilities are now in a lockdown status after a recent increase in staff COVID-19 cases.

192 DOC employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Facilities will remain locked down until at least January 15, 2021. The need for an extension will be evaluated at that time.

While locked down, all non-essential movement within facilities or between facilities will be suspended. A visitation pilot launched earlier this month at Benton Work Release, Delta Regional Unit, Northeast Arkansas Community Correction Center and Northwest Arkansas Community Correction Center will be suspended. Finally, only emergency intakes of inmates will be scheduled.