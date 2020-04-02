1  of  5
Arkansas Department of Corrections searching for man suspected of Malvern stabbing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Corrections says parole and probation officers need your help finding an absconder who’s also wanted in connection to a stabbing in Malvern.

According to a tweet on the Arkansas Department of Corrections page Wednesday, Daquintes Parker, 25, is wanted in Malvern for stabbing a man.

Officials say the victim survived.

Officers are offering a $200 reward for information leading to his capture.

If you see Parker or know where he may be, call Agent Brandon Emerson at 501-520-9208.

