Arkansas Department of Corrections searching for man suspected of Malvern stabbing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Corrections says parole and probation officers need your help finding an absconder who’s also wanted in connection to a stabbing in Malvern.

P&P Officers needs your help to find parole absconder Daquintes Parker, 25, who’s wanted in Malvern for stabbing a man. The victim survived. Officers are offering a $200 reward for information leading to his capture. Contact Agent Brandon Emerson at 501-520-9208 with information. pic.twitter.com/f84hij9nva — Arkansas Department of Corrections (@ADCPIO) April 1, 2020

According to a tweet on the Arkansas Department of Corrections page Wednesday, Daquintes Parker, 25, is wanted in Malvern for stabbing a man.

Officials say the victim survived.

Officers are offering a $200 reward for information leading to his capture.

If you see Parker or know where he may be, call Agent Brandon Emerson at 501-520-9208.