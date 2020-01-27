Arkansas Department of Health closely monitoring for coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the novel (new) coronavirus now in the U.S. and flu season still upon us, the Arkansas Department of Health is helping to remind people on how best to stay healthy.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Little Rock who has been closely monitoring the coronavirus.

She says there are no cases of the virus in the state but wants people to remember that keeping a healthy immune system is important especially this time of year.

“It’s important that people maintain good hand hygiene and they cover the mouth and their nose when they cough,” says Dillaha. “Of course, for the flu we encourage people to get a flu vaccination. Right now there is no vaccine for the novel coronavirus – one’s being worked on but it probably be at least a year until we have one.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) there are five cases of novel (new) coronavirus confirmed in the United States.



The people who caught the virus all had recently traveled to Wuhan, China.

For more information about the virus, click here.