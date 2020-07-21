Arkansas Department of Health holds free drive-thru testing clinic in Conway

CONWAY, Ark.- As COVID-19 is continuing to spread in Arkansas, more and more people are deciding to get tested.

Today, the Arkansas Department of Health held a free drive-thru testing clinic in Conway at the Don Owens Complex.

“Symptomatic or not symptomatic, insured or not insured, there’s not out of pocket expenses,” said Neldia Dycus, Central Region Director for ADH.

Neldia Dycus the Central Region Director for Arkansas Department of Health walked us through the process, starting with giving all your information when you pull up.

“They’ll stick a sheet on your windshield then you’ll come to one of the nurses who will show you how to do the test yourself,” said Dycus.

Dycus said each person tests themselves and the test doesn’t go very far into your nose so it’s less invasive.

“We are using that test because it’s not as invasive, it doesn’t hurt. It does make you feel like your going to sneeze and it does give a little tickle to your nose,” said Dycus, “The other test, people are afraid of it because they’ve heard that it hurts because it is very deep and it does hurt so this is an easier test with the same effect.”

Dycus said they will continue using these less invasive tests at the COVID testing clinics.

Now if you didn’t make it to Conway, the state health department will have more testing events this week.

Tuesday, you can get tested at the Lonoke County health unit from three to seven.

There will be another testing event this Thursday at the Sheridan Parks and Rec Center from three to seven.

There is no out of pocket cost for the test but your insurance may be billed.

According to Dycus, it takes three to five days to get the test results.