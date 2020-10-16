Arkansas Department of Health releases vaccine distribution plan to CDC

by: Gary Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, syringes of SARS CoV-2 Vaccine for COVID-19 produced by Sinovac are displayed during a media tour of its factory in Beijing. China is rapidly increasing the number of people receiving its experimental coronavirus vaccines, with a city offering one to the general public and a biotech company providing another free to students going abroad. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health has released a 50-page interim draft regarding a COVID-19 vaccination plan for the state of Arkansas.

Arkansas Department of Health had until close of business Friday to submit a draft of the COVID-19 vaccination plan to the Centers of Disease Control.

The ADH says all the information is subject to change.

The draft includes a three phase approach of releasing vaccines to the public.

In Phase 1, Arkansas personnel in critical functional roles in Phase-1A will receive initial COVID-19 vaccine to maintain Arkansas–wide operational capacity.

Phase-1B tier population will proportionally receive initial available, potentially limited, doses.

Phase 1-A

  • Health care personnel likely to be exposed to patients with COVID-19, including those working in hospitals, home health care, primary care clinics, dialysis treatment centers, long-term care facilities, plasma and blood donation workers, public health nurses, school and university health clinics, and ADH Local Health Units
  • Health care workers providing testing or vaccinations for COVID-19
  • First-responders and emergency preparedness workers (e.g., Emergency Medical
    Services (EMS), fire departments, etc.)
  • Essential government leaders

Phase 1-B

  • People at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including those with
    underlying medical conditions
  • People 65 years of age and older
  • Essential workers at increased risk:
    o Daycare employees
    o Employees of state correctional facilities
    o K-12 school employees including teachers, aides, janitorial and other staff
    o Law enforcement
    o Meatpacking plant workers (particularly poultry workers)
    o Other Government employees:

In Phase 2, in the scenario according to the ADH, the supply of available vaccine has increased providing access to vaccination services for a larger population.

  • Vaccination is expanded to all Phase-1 populations not previously covered
  • Target broad provider networks and health care settings, including:
  • Medical facilities including physician offices, health clinics, and dental clinics and pharmacies
  • Other critical infrastructure personnel, such as utility, transportation and grocery store
    employees
  • Other food processing and manufacturing plants.
  • Residents of long-term care facilities and other congregate-living facilities
  • University employees

In Phase 3, in the scenario according to the ADH, there is likely a sufficient vaccine supply and slowing demand for vaccinations.

  • Expand Phase-2 vaccine administration network for increased access in Arkansas
  • Monitor COVID-19 vaccine uptake and coverage in critical populations and enhance
    strategies to reach populations with low vaccination uptake or coverage
  • Target hard to reach populations, homeless, vulnerable populations, and low
    vaccination uptake or coverage areas
  • Focus on equitable vaccination access to vaccination services and allocations

