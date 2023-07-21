LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Friday night the spotlight was on families going above and beyond on behalf of children in foster care.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was on-hand as the Arkansas Department of Human Services division of children and family services honored ten families at its annual Foster Parents of the Year Banquet at the Robinson Center.

This year’s statewide honor went to Patrick and Becky Stewart of Fort Smith, who have had 70 placements over the past seven years.

“Every single child is a special gift from god created uniquely for their own purpose no matter where they come from,” Sanders said. “We want to make sure every child in this state and in this country and around the world knows that, understands it, and feels the love and care they deserve.”

During the event, the DHS also recognized Ava Ellis of Fayetteville with a new honor, the Early Promise Award, which goes to new foster parents.

