LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thursday afternoon, the Arkansas Department of Human Services and Project Zero kicked off National Adoption Month with a rally at the State Capitol.

The observance is held every November to stress the need for adoptive families for kids in foster care.

Executive director of Project Zero, Christie Erwin said their goal is to have zero kids in foster care.

“We need more families. We need folks to realize that these are our kids, these are Arkansans and they need us to be their voice, and hear them and see them and work on their behalf to get them home.”

Nationally, Erwin said there are over one hundred thousand kids waiting to be adopted. In Arkansas, there are over 200 who are waiting to find their forever home.

If your family or someone you know is interested in adoption, you can email or visit Project Zero online.