LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Representatives with the Arkansas Department of Human Services have given an update on an incident involving an employee being hit in the head by falling concrete in the department’s parking deck.

DHS officials said that an assessment confirmed that the problem is restricted to the stairwell and is due to weathering. Officials also said that the assessment confirmed that the structure is sound.

A piece of concrete fell in the parking deck’s north stairwell on 7th and Main Street Monday, officials said. A spokesperson for DHS said that the employee received medical attention and was advised to stay home to recover.

The parking deck will need to have to be repaired but department officials said there is no estimate on timing.

Officials said the stairwell will remain blocked until the repair work is complete, but the rest of the parking deck will remain open.