Arkansas Department of Transportation monitoring flood waters for drivers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- With the record-breaking flooding, it can be hard to navigate roadways.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is making it easier to find alternate routes with an app.

The app is free and it’s called IDriveArkansas.

Right now, there’s a call center set up at ARDOT, so you can call or text in any closed roadways.

ARDOT compiles all the data and puts it on a map so it’s easy to see.

ARDOT says they will continue providing this information until the flooding is over.

“The blue icons represent the segments that are closed due to flooding, and you can see where they are popping up along the River Valley as the water makes its way down toward central Arkansas,” says Danny Straessle, the spokesman for ARDOT. “So, we anticipate seeing many, many more of these icons as the days ahead progress.”

You can see the map at any time.

Click here to see current road closures across the state.

ARDOT wants to remind you to not go around the barricades, they are meant to protect you.

The call center is getting about 75 calls an hour, so the map is always updating.

Be sure to take a look at it before planning your route.