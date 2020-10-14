Arkansas DFA: 331 drivers have misused handicapped parking in 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) says so far in 2020, there have been 331 drivers that have misused handicapped parking.

According to Scott Hardin, a spokesperson with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, 331 of the 437 vehicles reported to DFA were found to be misusing the reserved spaces and the owners were given warning letters.

DFA officials say they anticipated the number of complaints to decrease due to COVID-19.

According to Hardin, when the DFA receives a complaint, officials research to make sure there is not a temporary placard associated with the vehicle that may not be visible. If there are multiple and consistent complaints, DFA alerts law enforcement.

Hardin says the department understands with COVID-19, people are trying to get in and out of retail establishments as quickly as possible; however, this is not an excuse to misuse the reserved spaces.

To file a complaint, you can visit the DFA website or by calling 1-866-NOPARK5 (667-2755). DFA officials say this program has been in place since 2017.

