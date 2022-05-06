LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With summer right around the corner, the temperature isn’t the only thing rising.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, both gas and diesel prices are up in all sectors of the U.S., with diesel climbing by an average of 35 cents since last week.

Compared to May 2021, the price has jumped by more than $2 a gallon and AAA reports the highest recorded average price in Arkansas was clocked in today at $5.27 a gallon.

With fuel prices skyrocketing, some of the hardest hit are farmers.

“It takes a world of diesel to run your tractors, to run your irrigation pumps, you know, the biggest part of your irrigation pumps is diesel-powered,” ASU Beebe Assistant Professor Chuck Wisdom said.

Because the input cost of crops is going up, farmers agree the price will have to go up for consumers to cover production.

It’s not clear when diesel prices will level out or go down.